Scribendi continues to grow in 2022, making the official list of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Chatham, Ontario, October 10, 2022: Scribendi, online editing and proofreading leader, makes the Canada's Top Growing Companies list once again.

Launched in 2019 by The Globe and Mail, the Canada's Top Growing Companies list ranks participating private and public Canadian businesses on 3-year revenue growth.

As a continuously growing company, Scribendi has earned a spot on the list with a 3-year revenue growth of 56%.

This growth was made possible because of Scribendi's high-quality services. It is also in part due to new features, such as the ability for account managers to add prepaid funds, as well as its new services, including Scribendi's new Value Proofreading service and services by Merudio, Scribendi's specialty academic brand.

"There is no better way to celebrate 25 years in business than being recognized on a ranking like this," says Enrico Magnani, Scribendi CEO. "We are proud that as we grow, we help more and more people around the world reach their goals through the written word."

This ranking proves that Scribendi is fulfilling its commitment to facilitating first-class written communication worldwide.

Scribendi has been listed as a Best Workplace™ Managed by Women for the past three years. Scribendi was also named a Best Workplace™ in Technology and, for the fourth consecutive year, a Best Workplace™ for Women.

