Scribendi Introduces Convenient, New Prepaid Funds Feature for Account Managers

Editing and proofreading leader Scribendi shares its new account deposit feature, easing the work of account managers.

Chatham, Ontario, September 1, 2022: Scribendi's new feature for account deposits allows Scribendi and Merudio account managers to add prepaid funds seamlessly.

The governance of editing and proofreading budgets and grants has been made simple, allowing prepaid funds to be added to an account for future ordering.

This is a game changer for teams that share an account, reducing back and forth for approvals and invoices and saving professors, academics, and corporations precious time.

Account managers can also create pro forma invoices independently, facilitating self-administration. Now, managing an account at Scribendi is easier than ever.

