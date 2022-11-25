Authors can now access professional services at an unrivaled price as they prepare their books for querying and publishing.

Chatham, Ontario, November 25, 2022: Scribendi joins the Writer's Craft 4.0 stack to offer new discounts on author services, plus a free ebook.

The Writer's Craft 4.0 stack from Infostack.io is a new collection of resources for authors looking to improve their craft at an unbeatable value. This bundle includes writing software, apps, guides, courses, ebooks, and discounted services, and Scribendi is offering it at an exclusive price to help writers prepare their manuscripts for submission without breaking the bank.

In the Infostack, Scribendi is offering discounted services. Authors can receive 10% off Scribendi's Book Critique service, which allows them to get an expert's objective opinion on their book's prospects as well as valuable advice on how to improve it. After placing a Book Critique order and revising their manuscripts, authors can receive an additional 20% off Scribendi's Book Proofreading service to ensure that their writing is error free before querying it.

In addition, authors get a bonus ebook—Unlocking the Art of Fiction Writing—written by one of Scribendi's experienced editors. Whether you need help coming up with winning ideas, understanding the tools of the trade, or finding a writing style, this book has the right key for every author.

For writers looking to reduce their book costs, stacks can't be beat. It's just $49.00 USD for the entire Writer's Craft 4.0 stack, which includes resources for writers from over 40 contributors.

The Scribendi offer that the stack includes has a value of $451.82 USD alone (based on the price of an average book), making these savings unrivaled.

"We're so excited to be a part of Writer's Craft 4.0," says Jes D.A., creative writer and Scribendi's Content Marketing Lead. "Inside, you'll find everything you need to make your writing dreams a reality. We can't wait to help you on your journey!"

If you want to achieve your writing goals, start your journey on the path to publication with Scribendi and Infostack.

About Infostack

Our mission at Infostack is simple: To help you achieve your goals by making the world's best tools, training, and resources available at an affordable price. We do this by hand-curating collections of the best premium tools and resources within a specific niche, industry, or interest, and we make them available for a one-time fee that's up to 99% off the cumulative retail price. We call these: "Super Stacks." Massive savings. Insane value. Big win for our community and our partners. To date, we've partnered with over 500 companies, thought leaders, experts, and authors to bring our community the absolute best education and tools they need to achieve their goals.

About Scribendi Inc.

Scribendi Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015-certified online editing and proofreading company dedicated to helping people reach their goals through the written word. With over 440 editors and hundreds of thousands of clients around the world, the company has a global reach. Scribendi's editors are aided by the company's devotion to developing new technology in order to enhance editors' already formidable editing and proofreading skills by boosting the efficiency and consistency of their work. This technology allows Scribendi to deliver high-quality services every time.

For more information about professional editing and proofreading services, please visit https://www.scribendi.com/.

For more information about innovative editing technologies, please visit https://www.scribendi.ai/.

For more information about specialty academic services, please visit https://www.merudio.com/.

