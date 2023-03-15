World leader in professional editing and proofreading services Scribendi is excited to announce the launch of its new Managed Services.

Chatham, Ontario, March 15, 2023: Designed specifically for corporate accounts, Scribendi's new Managed Services provide a custom-tailored editing experience to meet the unique needs of each corporate account.

Managed Services allow users to provide custom instructions for editors to follow. They also offer a dedicated Account Manager, priority customer service support, and access to only the top 10% of Scribendi's editors.

"Managed Services are a game changer for our corporate clients," said Scribendi's CEO, Enrico Magnani. "Our corporate clients have specific editing requirements and timelines, and our Managed Services are designed to meet those needs."

Learn more about Scribendi's Managed Services and how they can benefit your business.

Follow Scribendi on Facebook or LinkedIn for more news.

About Scribendi Inc.

Scribendi Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015-certified online editing and proofreading company dedicated to helping people reach their goals through the written word. With over 380 editors and hundreds of thousands of clients around the world, the company has a global reach. Scribendi's editors are aided by the company's devotion to developing new technology in order to enhance editors' already formidable editing and proofreading skills by boosting the efficiency and consistency of their work. This technology allows Scribendi to deliver high-quality services every time.

For more information about professional editing and proofreading services, please visit Scribendi.

Scribendi Inc.

405 Riverview Drive, Suite 304

Chatham, ON N7M 0N3

Canada

https://www.scribendi.com/