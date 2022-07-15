Scribendi Featured on CyberNews as a Best Service for Website Owners

In helping establish and maintain credibility through error-free copy, Scribendi is honored as a best service for online businesses.

Chatham, Ontario, July 15, 2022: Scribendi's unrivaled editing and proofreading services are acknowledged as the best in the business, according to CyberNews, a leading online technology and cybersecurity publication.

Scribendi's focus on top-notch services, the latest technologies, and elite editors landed the editing and proofreading company on the list of Best Tools and Services for Website Owners in 2022.

The dedicated team of security researchers and investigative journalists at CyberNews also specifically mentioned Scribendi's free sample edit along with the ability to get an instant quote.

Scribendi's feature on CyberNews shows how 5-star editing and proofreading experiences can improve not only business copy but also the overall impression of your business.

For high-quality editing and proofreading services, try Scribendi.

About CyberNews

CyberNews is a research-based online publication that helps people navigate a safe path through their increasingly complex digital lives. Our CyberNews investigation team uses white-hat hacking techniques to find and safely disclose cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities across the online world. Leaks of users' personal information? Security flaws in enterprises? Exchanges of sensitive data on the dark web? We're on it. The CyberNews editorial team provides cybersecurity-related news, analyses, and opinions by industry insiders.

About Scribendi Inc.

Scribendi Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015-certified online editing and proofreading company dedicated to helping people reach their goals through the written word. With over 480 editors and hundreds of thousands of clients around the world, the company has a global reach. Scribendi's editors are aided by the company's devotion to developing new technology in order to enhance editors' already formidable editing and proofreading skills by boosting the efficiency and consistency of their work. This technology allows Scribendi to deliver high-quality services every time.

