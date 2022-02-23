Writers can now get an extra 5% added to their deposits in March, April, and May of 2023 using Scribendi's new Prepaid Funds feature.

Chatham, Ontario, February 23, 2022: Authors, academics, students, and other writers worldwide can now get extra funds for editing and proofreading services using Scribendi's new Prepaid Funds feature.

By depositing funds to be used for editing and proofreading services to a Scribendi account, users can get an extra 5% of their deposited amount added to their account. This offer is available in the months of March, April, and May 2023.

The Prepaid Funds feature allows Scribendi users, including account managers and teams with shared accounts, to seamlessly add prepaid funds. This feature reduces the typical back-and-forth over approvals and invoices and will help save academics, professors, researchers, and corporations precious time.

To qualify for this offer, users require a Scribendi account. Using the Prepaid Funds option on the left-side menu, users can benefit from an additional 5% added on top of their deposited funds. This offer will be applied automatically to each deposited amount through the months of March, April, and May of 2023.

"Every day we strive to make our professional editing and proofreading services more affordable," says Enrico Magnani, CEO at Scribendi. "The prepaid funds feature, combined with this promotion, makes our prices even more attractive for our loyal customers."

Scribendi's Prepaid Funds feature allows writers to streamline the editing and proofreading processes.

Follow Scribendi on Facebook or LinkedIn for more news.

About Scribendi Inc.

Scribendi Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015-certified online editing and proofreading company dedicated to helping people reach their goals through the written word. With over 390 editors and hundreds of thousands of clients around the world, the company has a global reach. Scribendi's editors are aided by the company's devotion to developing new technology in order to enhance editors' already formidable editing and proofreading skills by boosting the efficiency and consistency of their work. This technology allows Scribendi to deliver high-quality services every time.

For more information about professional editing and proofreading services, please visit https://www.scribendi.com/.

Scribendi Inc.

405 Riverview Drive, Suite 304

Chatham, ON N7M 0N3

Canada

https://www.scribendi.com/