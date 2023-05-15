Fifth consecutive Great Place to Work® certification proves Scribendi's commitment to maintaining an excellent workplace culture.

Chatham, Ontario, May 15, 2023: Scribendi, a leading provider of professional editing and proofreading services, is pleased to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fifth consecutive year. This prestigious certification recognizes the company's commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture and exemplifying excellence in employee satisfaction.

The Great Place to Work® certification is awarded to companies that demonstrate a strong dedication to creating a supportive and engaging work environment. It is based on extensive feedback gathered from employees through a comprehensive survey conducted by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behavior. The survey evaluates key areas such as trust, camaraderie, career development opportunities, and management effectiveness.

Scribendi's achievement of this certification for the fifth year in a row reflects the company's ongoing commitment to its employees' well-being and professional growth. By fostering a positive and inclusive work environment, Scribendi empowers its team members to deliver exceptional services to clients worldwide.

"This achievement is a testament to our unwavering dedication to our employees, who are the driving force behind our success," says Sara Pegg, Head of HR and Operations at Scribendi. "We strive to create an environment where they feel supported, inspired, and valued, enabling them to reach their full potential."

With this latest certification, Scribendi reaffirms its position as an industry leader not only in delivering high-quality editing and proofreading services but also in maintaining an exceptional workplace culture. The company remains dedicated to cultivating an environment where talented professionals can thrive and make a meaningful impact.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists, including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About Scribendi Inc.

Scribendi Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015–certified online editing and proofreading company dedicated to helping people reach their goals through the written word. With over 350 editors and hundreds of thousands of clients around the world, the company has a global reach. Scribendi's editors are aided by the company's devotion to the development of new technology that will enhance editors' already formidable editing and proofreading skills by boosting the efficiency and consistency of their edits; this technology allows Scribendi to deliver high-quality services every time.

For more information about professional editing and proofreading services, please visit https://www.scribendi.com/.

For more information about innovative editing technologies, please visit https://www.scribendi.ai/.

