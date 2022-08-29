Announcing a New Risk-Free Proofreading Service for First-Time Clients

Everyone can now benefit from proofreading perks with Scribendi's newly priced service and price-match guarantee.

Chatham, Ontario, August 29, 2022: Scribendi announces its Value Proofreading service, designed to show new clients the benefits of proofreading in an affordable package.

With this service, first-time Scribendi users can get up to 1,000 words proofread for just $20 USD—and in less than 24 hours—all with satisfaction, on-time, and price-match guarantees.

Plus, new Scribendi customers can receive 10% off their next order with Scribendi or Merudio, Scribendi's specialty academic brand featuring subject-matter experts who can share additional field-specific insights.

All these perks are meant to encourage everyone, from amateur to professional writers, to experience how each and every piece of writing can be improved via proofreading services.

As one of the highest-rated editing and proofreading services, Scribendi is showing the world the potential of impressive writing.

Order Now or Learn More

Follow Scribendi on LinkedIn for more news.

About Scribendi Inc.

Scribendi Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015-certified online editing and proofreading company dedicated to helping people reach their goals through the written word. With over 460 editors and hundreds of thousands of clients around the world, the company has a global reach. Scribendi's editors are aided by the company's devotion to developing new technology in order to enhance editors' already formidable editing and proofreading skills by boosting the efficiency and consistency of their work. This technology allows Scribendi to deliver high-quality services every time.

For more information about professional editing and proofreading services, please visit https://www.scribendi.com/.

For more information about innovative editing technologies, please visit https://www.scribendi.ai/.

For more information about specialty academic services, please visit https://www.merudio.com/.

Scribendi Inc.

405 Riverview Drive, Suite 304

Chatham, ON N7M 0N3

Canada

https://www.scribendi.com/